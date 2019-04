Armed police have stopped a car on a busy Sheffield city centre road during this evening’s rush-hour.

Two police cars have stopped a car on Upper Hanover Street, near the University of Sheffield tram stop, at around 6pm on Monday.

Armed police stopped a car on Upper Hanover Street. Picture: Dan Windham / The Star

An eyewitness said police had closed off one lane heading towards Ecclesall Road.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information and is awaiting a response.