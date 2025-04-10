Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The case of a carer who was caught sexually abusing a severely disabled boy is set to be heard by the Court of Appeal, following concerns from the boy’s mother that his sentence was unduly lenient.

Jamil Talukder, aged 23, was jailed for three years at Sheffield Crown Court in February, 2025, after he pleaded guilty to a string of sex offences - including inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity - carried out against two young boys.

Kate* is the mother of Albie*, who is one of the boys abused by Talukder.

Jamil Talukder | SYP

Albie is ‘severely disabled’ and is mostly non-verbal. Talukder was Albie’s carer at the time of the offences, and he was caught sexually abusing Albie on a camera Kate placed in his bedroom.

Speaking to The Star after the carer was jailed, Kate said that while “no sentence would be long enough because of the trauma he’s put (her son) through” she believes that the prison sentence Talukder received was unduly lenient.

“I don’t understand how it can be three years when there are two victims,” said Kate, adding: “He’s served three months on remand, so they said he’ll probably be out in just over a year.”

Talukder’s case is now set to go before the Court of Appeal next month (May 2025), after being referred by the Attorney General.

The Court of Appeal is the highest court within the Senior Courts of England and Wales, and deals only with appeals from other courts or tribunals.

Talukder pleaded guilty to all six charges he faced, including two counts of an offender 18 or over causing/inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity; two counts of making indecent photographs of children and two counts of assaulting a boy under 13 by touching.

*Not their real names. Both victims are entitled to lifelong anonymity.