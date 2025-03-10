A horrified South Yorkshire mother was forced to watch video footage of her severely disabled child being sexually abused, after a ‘nanny cam’ she placed in his bedroom caught his carer in the act.

Jamil Talukder, aged 23, is beginning a three-year prison sentence, after he pleaded guilty to a string of sex offences - including inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity - carried out against two young boys.

Kate* is the mother of Albie*, who is one of the boys abused by Talukder.

Jamil Talukder, aged 23, is beginning a three-year prison sentence, after he pleaded guilty to a string of sex offences - including inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity - carried out against two young boys. | SYP/Adobe

She has spoken of the shock she felt when, after being in place for just one night, footage taken from the ‘nanny cam’ in Albie’s bedroom showed his carer, Talukder, sexually abusing him.

“I had to watch the footage back before I could go to the police. I had to go through it, I had to watch my own son being abused, he was terrified, he didn’t understand what was happening” said Kate.

Kate says she, and her family, have been ‘through hell’ since the abuse carried out by Talukder was uncovered.

“He was in a position of trust, that in itself is the most shocking part of it.”

“He was entrusted in my family’s home, he’s been present during birthday parties…it is absolutely disgusting that he could do something like that, that he could treat my family like that…he’s targeted a vulnerable family.”

Describing what she did next after uncovering the shocking video, Kate said: “I phoned the police, and even though he’d already left the property, they told me to call 999. He was arrested about an hour later.”

Albie is ‘severely disabled’ and is mostly non-verbal, says Kate. He is struggling to process the trauma of being abused.

Kate says Albie has had to sleep in a tent in the family home, after coming home from hospital, because he no longer feels safe in his own bed because it is where Talukder abused him.

She estimates Talukder, who was employed through the Caremark care agency, had been coming to the family home to look after him for around six months, when she put the ‘nanny cam’ in place.

Talukder, of Sheffield, initially visited the family home with another carer on a day shift; and she says it was after he changed to the night shift, meaning he would come to take care of Albie on his own, that she began to have cause for concern.

Kate explained that her son started crying more and seemed to be in ‘distress’. Both she and his psychology team noticed a worrying change in his behaviour, which included him ‘acting out’ at school, and towards male carers.

Albie normally only says a word here or there and cannot have a full conversation, Kate says; but he began telling Talukder to ‘go home, go home,’ causing her to feel something was not quite right. It was at this point that she set up the nanny camera.

Kate was crestfallen when the Crown Prosecution Service told her the case against Talukder may not be strong enough to go to trial.

But she says police investigations subsequently revealed Talukder had been abusing a second boy - who is not believed to have been one of his care clients.

He was subsequently charged with six sex offences.

Albie’s family was spared the ordeal of a trial when Talukder pleaded guilty to all six charges he faced, including two counts of an offender 18 or over causing/inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity; two counts of making indecent photographs of children and two counts of assaulting a boy under 13 by touching.

Talukder was brought before Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, February 27, 2025, when he was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.

While Kate acknowledges ‘no sentence would be long enough because of the trauma he’s put him through’ she believes that the prison sentence Talukder received was unduly lenient.

“I don’t understand how it can be three years when there are two victims,” said Kate, adding: “He’s served three months on remand, so they said he’ll probably be out in just over a year.”

Kate now hopes to lodge an appeal for Talukder’s sentence to be extended.

“It won’t be over for me until he gets more than three years,” continued Kate.

Kate has expressed how thankful she is for the police’s role in bringing Talukder to justice, and ‘taking it so seriously and for not giving up on my disabled boy’.

She also praised the hard work and professionalism from the senior investigating officer in the team, Wendy Howe, did with South Yorkshire Police’s ‘Protecting Vulnerable People’ team, who she says, ‘did everything they could to investigate and get charges’.

Jamil Talukder | SYP

She believes Caremark, the care company who employed Talukder, who came to the UK from Bangladesh on a student visa in 2023, has questions to answer about what checks were carried out before he was put to work with vulnerable children like Albie within months of arriving in the country.

In addition to a three year prison sentence, Talukder has also been made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order, and has been ordered to remain on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

Speaking after Talukder was jailed, a spokesperson for Caremark said: “We are deeply saddened by the crimes committed by Jamil Talukder. We empathise with all those affected by this distressing case. The safety and well-being of our customers are our absolute priority, and we take incidents of this nature with the utmost seriousness.

“We can confirm that all required pre-employment checks were conducted on Mr. Talukder in full compliance with legal and regulatory standards. These included enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks, right-to-work verification, validated professional references, as well as rigorous training, covert observations, and ongoing performance and monitoring reviews. As soon as we became aware of the allegations, we acted immediately, advising and fully cooperating with the police and all relevant safeguarding authorities, including the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

“The legal process has now concluded, and we want to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and compliance. We adhere strictly to all safeguarding protocols to protect those in our care.

“In regards to the child under Caremark’s care, we remain in close contact with their family and we continue to provide care for the child on an ongoing basis.”

Kate, however, says she has not received an apology from Caremark or even an acknowledgement of the proceedings against Talukder.

“Nobody from the company has spoken to me regarding the sentence he’s got or been sympathetic towards whatsoever,” said Kate.

Edward Bates, District Crown Prosecutor at CPS Yorkshire and Humberside, added: “Jamil Talukder exploited his position to sexually assault young victims.

“Unbeknown to him, his sickening offending against one victim was captured on camera by the child’s mother, who had become suspicious of Talukder after changes in her child’s behaviour.

“When arrested for those offences police examined his phone, which revealed recordings he had taken of sexual offences against a second young victim.

“The Crown Prosecution Service has worked closely with police to build a robust case against Talukder, which has now resulted in him being jailed for these offences.

“Our thoughts remain with the victims and their families, and we sincerely hope that Talukder’s imprisonment provides some measure of comfort to them.”

*Not their real names. Both victims are entitled to lifelong anonymity.