You don't have to go far in Sheffield to pick up tabletop gaming as a hobby or join a new community

You've been denying yourself - it's time to embrace the nerd you've always wanted to be and dive into your next hobby. Thankfully, Sheffield has what you need in spades.

Compared to most cities, Sheffield has one of the most thriving tabletop, wargaming, and nerd scenes you could hope for.

Whether it's the battles of Warhammer 40,000 and Age of Sigmar, the captivating performances of tabletop roleplaying, or the deck-building fun of Magic The Gathering & Yu-Gi-Oh, there great range of hobby shops in the Steel City to step into and find your next obsession.

Of course, none of these would be any fun without someone to play with - and, thankfully, that's why you'll also find Sheffield's independent hobby shops are supported by eager communities of players to meet and revel in the fun.

But none of these games exist in a vacuum - even without playing, nerd hobbies can offer hours of entertainment, whether it's learning a new skill in miniature painting, taking pride in a collection of figurines and memorabilia, or reading a spellbinding new series of novels, comics, and manga.

Here are just some of the nerd interest shops in Sheffield where you can step in and get lost in a world of fantasy, find a new community and discover your next hobby.

Card Empire, Moor Market A newcomer to Moor Market is Card Empire, a permanent stall selling binders and binders of trading cards for anyone hoping to swap in some 'commons' and uncover a new 'rare' or two. Card Empire caters to lots of different games but specializes in Pokémon and Yu Gi Oh, with hundreds of sleeved and holographic rare card on display. - https://www.facebook.com/CardEmpireSheffield/

Patriot Games, Mary Gate Patriot Games used to be located in the city centre, but since moving to Mary Street it now boasts a huge selection of hobbies to pick from, a brilliant in-store cafe, accessible toilets and a frankly enormous gaming space, making it one of the best all-interests stores in the city. It stays open late most weeknights to host gaming nights of every kind - for all things nerdy, check out Patriot Games. - https://www.facebook.com/PatriotGamesSheffield/

Robin's Nest Comics, Hereford Street Tucked away just past Moorfoot is Robin's Nest Comics, an independent retailer stuffed with a huge-yet-choice selection of graphic novels, manga and merchandise, with everything from statues to t-shirts. They also sell 'mystery bundles' in sealed bags with a random selection of books inside to introduce readers to new series. It is also offers a great selection of LGBTQ wear and representation apparel like flags, buttons and shirts. - https://robinsnestcomics.co.uk/

