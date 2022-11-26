The body of Carlo Giannini, aged 34, was found in Manor Fields Park, off City Road, at around 5am, on Thursday, May 12. He had been stabbed to death.

Carlo was a pizza chef who was originally from Italy but had moved to Sheffield, where he lived and worked. CCTV evidence suggests he walked into the park around 1.18am on the day he was killed, although what happened afterwards continues to be a mystery.

Arrests have been made over the murder but nobody has been charged. Crimestoppers is now offering a reward to tempt people to come forward with information which may crack the case. The cash is available for anyone who passes on information to the charity which leads to the conviction of the killer or those responsible.Gemma Gibbs, Crimestoppers’ Regional Manager for Yorkshire and Humberside, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Carlo’s family and friends both here in the UK and in Italy, and with the wider community in Sheffield that have been affected by this tragedy.

“Our charity exists to help make all our communities safer by offering people a way to speak up about crime completely anonymously. You can talk to us with no comeback. That means we never ask for or store any of your personal details.

“We believe that associates or friends of those involved may have talked to them about what happened. Maybe you know something and it’s been playing on your mind. Even if you think it’s insignificant, what you know could make a positive difference. With Crimestoppers, you can stay anonymous whilst helping to secure justice for Carlo’s loved ones and ensuring those responsible are unable to cause any more harm

