Carlo Giannini was found dead in Manor Fields Park, off City Road, on May 12 at 5am, with a post-mortem concluding that the 34-year-old Italian national, who was living on Craddock Road, Arbourthorne, had died of a stab wound. Six months since police launched the murder investigation, nobody has yet been charged and detectives are still trying to piece together what happened that morning.

Carlo’s family today spoke of their devastation as they urged anyone who might know something to come forward and help bring the his killer to justice. Speaking from their home in Italy, they said: “Carlo has a family whose heart has been broken and left with a piece of them missing.

“Carlo was a man full of life and with a lot of passion for his work. He loved his family, he loved life, he loved his friends. He believed and trusted people who showed him love and wanted to change his life with his work. Carlo deserves to rest in peace and, along with justice, this is the minimum we can give to him after his life was taken from him. Because no-one has the right to kill.”

Carlo Giannini with his family in Italy. The 34-year-old pizza chef, of Arbourthorne, Sheffield, was found stabbed to death in Manor Fields Park on May 12, 2022. Six months later, his family have issued a heartbreaking plea for information which could help bring his killer to justice

They added: “If anyone saw something on the night between 11 and 12 May 2022 please go to the police. It might help give Carlo some dignity.”

What is known about Carlo Giannini and how he died?

Carlo worked as a pizza chef in Broomhill. Two people have so far been arrested in connection with his death, both on suspicion of murder: a 17-year-old boy, who will face no further action, and a man, aged 18, who remains on bail.

Police said it is believed Carlo entered the park at 1.08am on the day he died but his movements leading up the fatal stabbing remain unknown, despite detectives trawling CCTV footage in their search for answers.

Carlo Giannini was found stabbed to death in Manor Fields Park, Sheffield, on May 12, 2022. His family have spoken of their heartbreak, telling how there is a 'piece of them missing' and describing the 34-year-old pizza chef as a man who was 'full of life' and loved his family and friends

Detective Chief Inspector Becky Hodgman, senior investigating officer, said: “It’s still absolutely essential we build up a clear picture of the activity in and around the park on the morning of May 12. Somebody out there knows something that will help the Giannini family get some answers. This is your chance to come forward and help them.”