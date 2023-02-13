Officers from South Yorkshire Police are currently at a Sheffield park, as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of a 34-year-old chef whose body was found there.

A Star reader reported seeing police officers ‘dressed head to foot in black with balaclavas on’ carry out a search of Manor Fields Park, off City Road today (Monday, February 13), with some seen looking through bushes.

The body of 34-year-old Carlo Giannini was found at the park at around 5am on May 12, 2022, with a post-mortem concluding that the Italian national, who was living on Craddock Road, Arbourthorne, had died of a stab wound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No-one has been charged with Mr Giannini’s murder, and a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed ‘officers are currently at Manor Fields Park carrying out enquiries as part of the ongoing investigation’ into Mr Giannini’s death.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed ‘officers are currently at Manor Fields Park carrying out enquiries as part of the ongoing investigation’ into Mr Giannini’s (left) death

Council workers have also been seen at Manor Fields Park today, and the SYP spokesperson said the workers are thought to be in attendance because they are ‘building a pond'.

Police said it is believed Carlo entered the park at 1.08am on the day he died but his movements leading up the fatal stabbing remain unknown, despite detectives trawling CCTV footage in their search for answers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nine months have now passed since Mr Giannini’s tragic death.

At the six month anniversary of the fatal stabbing, Detective Chief Inspector, Rebecca Hodgman said she had been left feeling frustrated during her enquiries because witnesses had failed to come forward.

She said: “It’s really difficult for me to get my head around the fact we have a man killed in the middle of Sheffield and absolutely nobody is coming forward to talk about it.

“This is the first job I have had where we are six months in and we are finding it difficult to move forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlo’s family have previously spoken of their devastation, urging anyone who might know something to come forward and help bring the his killer to justice.

Speaking from their home in Italy, they said: “Carlo has a family whose heart has been broken and left with a piece of them missing.”

“Carlo was a man full of life and with a lot of passion for his work. He loved his family, he loved life, he loved his friends. He believed and trusted people who showed him love and wanted to change his life with his work.”

“Carlo deserves to rest in peace and, along with justice, this is the minimum we can give to him after his life was taken from him. Because no-one has the right to kill.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlo worked as a pizza chef in Broomhill.

Two people have so far been arrested in connection with his death, both on suspicion of murder: a 17-year-old boy, who will face no further action, and a man, aged 18, who had been on police bail.