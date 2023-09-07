South Yorkshire detectives are continuing their investigations today, after a murder investigation was launched in Barnsley.

Pictures from the scene show how scene of crime officers, from South Yorkshire Police, dressed in white overalls, were on the scene gathering evidence on George Street, Worsbrough, in Barnsley. Below, we show 12 pictures from the scene.

Here is everything we know about the investigation so far:

> Police were called to a property on George Street, Worsbrough, at 11.19pm on Tuesday night (September 5) following a report that a man had been stabbed.

> The man was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

> Four arrests have been made as part of the police probe into the death. Three men, aged 24, 25 and 44 were arrested on suspicion of murder along with a 45-year-old woman.

> George Street was sealed off with a police cordon while officers carried out investigations.

> Scene of Crime officers were seen at the location carrying out their work.

> His next of kin has been informed of his death.

> A post mortem examination late yesterday revealed the man had died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

> Police say they will have an increased presence in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Etheridge, leading the investigation, said: “I know serious incidents such as this can have a devastating impact on the wider community and we are working round the clock to determine exactly what happened. There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area today and tomorrow as our enquiries continue, and I would urge anyone with any information or concerns to speak to officers.”

> Police are appealing for information. Anyone with information which may assist police is asked to pass it on online on www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/. or by calling 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote incident number 1165 of 5 September when you get in touch.

1 . Crime scene Police at the scene of a murder investigation on George Street, Worsbrough, Barnsley Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2 . Barnsley Police at the scene of a murder investigation on George Street, Worsbrough, Barnsley Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3 . Police tape Police at the scene of a murder investigation on George Street, Worsbrough, Barnsley Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales