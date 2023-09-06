South Yorkshire Police has said the Barnsley murder victim died of multiple stab wounds.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A post-mortem examination has revealed a man in his 30s who was killed in Barnsley last night, September 5, died of multiple stab wounds.

Two men aged 24 and 25 have been arrested on suspicion of murder this afternoon, and remain in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 45-year-old woman and 44-year-old man who were arrested on suspicion of murder earlier today also remain in custody as enquiries continue.

Police were called to a property on George Street, Worsbrough, at 11:19pm on Tuesday night following a report that a man had been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police at the scene in Wosbrough

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Etheridge, leading the investigation, said: “I know serious incidents such as this can have a devastating impact on the wider community and we are working round the clock to determine exactly what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area today and tomorrow as our enquiries continue, and I would urge anyone with any information or concerns to speak to officers.”

Anyone with information which may assist police is asked to pass it on via South Yorkshire Police’s online live chat, online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1165 of 5 September when you get in touch.