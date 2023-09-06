News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Wednesday’s XI for Leeds United sees interesting formation return
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

Barnsley stabbing: Two more arrested in murder investigation after man dies of multiple stab wounds

South Yorkshire Police has said the Barnsley murder victim died of multiple stab wounds.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 6th Sep 2023, 18:46 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A post-mortem examination has revealed a man in his 30s who was killed in Barnsley last night, September 5, died of multiple stab wounds.

Two men aged 24 and 25 have been arrested on suspicion of murder this afternoon, and remain in police custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 45-year-old woman and 44-year-old man who were arrested on suspicion of murder earlier today also remain in custody as enquiries continue.

Most Popular

Police were called to a property on George Street, Worsbrough, at 11:19pm on Tuesday night following a report that a man had been stabbed. 

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police at the scene in WosbroughPolice at the scene in Wosbrough
Police at the scene in Wosbrough

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Etheridge, leading the investigation, said: “I know serious incidents such as this can have a devastating impact on the wider community and we are working round the clock to determine exactly what happened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area today and tomorrow as our enquiries continue, and I would urge anyone with any information or concerns to speak to officers.”

Anyone with information which may assist police is asked to pass it on via South Yorkshire Police’s online live chat, online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1165 of 5 September when you get in touch.

You can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Related topics:BarnsleyPoliceHospitalPropertyGeorge StreetCommunitySouth Yorkshire Police