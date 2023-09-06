A man and woman are currently being quizzed by police, after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two people remain in police custody this morning, following the death of a man in Barnsley last night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said this morning (Wednesday, September 6, 2023): "Police were called to a property on George Street, Worsbrough, at 11.19pm last night (Tuesday, September 5, 2023) following a report that a man had been stabbed."

"The man was taken to hospital where sadly, he was pronounced dead a short time later. His next of kin has been informed.

"A forensic post mortem examination and formal identification are yet to take place, but a murder investigation has been launched.

"A 45-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They both remain in police custody."

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information which may assist police is asked to pass it on to the force via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101. You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Please quote incident number 1165 of September 5, 2023 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.