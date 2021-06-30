Car overturns on Sheffield road as neighbour calls for speed bumps ‘before someone is killed’

A car overturned on Laverack Street in Handsworth yesterday, prompting calls for traffic calming measures to make the street safer for local residents.

It is claimed that the downhill approach to Laverack Street from Richmond Road makes it easy for cars to drive too fast although the outcome of enquiries into yesterday’s crash have not yet been released and speed may not have been a factor.

A resident said traffic calming on Richmond Road would make the approach to Laverack Street, round a blind bend, safer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A car overturned on Laverack Street, Handsworth, yesterday

“I feel strongly about traffic calming on Richmond Road to slow traffic down on the approach to Laverack Street,” the resident said.

“Yesterday’s crash saw a car hit another car and push it onto a pavement, right next to a gate.