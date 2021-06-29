Boys arrested after teen ‘slashed in the arm’ in fight on Sheffield street
A teenager was slashed across his arm during an altercation involving a group of youths in a Sheffield suburb.
Police officers were alerted to a disturbance in Rose Avenue, Beighton, at around around 5.45pm on Sunday, June 27 and found the injured teen.
Two others, aged 15 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and later bailed.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Police attended and established there had been an altercation between a group of young people over ongoing issues.”