Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A person has been pronounced dead at a Rotherham underpass.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Medics tried to save the person, who has not yet been named, after being called out to the underpass, located between Nottingham Street and St Ann’s Roundabout, near to Drummond Street in Rotherham town centre, last night (Tuesday, January 15, 2025).

A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance resources attended a medical incident on Drummond Street in Rotherham yesterday evening around 5.15pm (Tuesday, January 14, 2025).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Ann’s Roundabout: Tragedy as person pronounced dead at Rotherham underpass despite best efforts of medics | Google/3rd party

“Sadly, the person passed away at the scene.”

South Yorkshire Police were also called out.

A spokesperson for the police force confirmed the person’s death is not being treated as suspicious.