St Ann’s Roundabout: Tragedy as death in Rotherham underpass is confirmed

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 15th Jan 2025, 15:13 GMT
A person has been pronounced dead at a Rotherham underpass.

Medics tried to save the person, who has not yet been named, after being called out to the underpass, located between Nottingham Street and St Ann’s Roundabout, near to Drummond Street in Rotherham town centre, last night (Tuesday, January 15, 2025).

A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance resources attended a medical incident on Drummond Street in Rotherham yesterday evening around 5.15pm (Tuesday, January 14, 2025).

St Ann's Roundabout: Tragedy as person pronounced dead at Rotherham underpass despite best efforts of medics
St Ann’s Roundabout: Tragedy as person pronounced dead at Rotherham underpass despite best efforts of medics | Google/3rd party

“Sadly, the person passed away at the scene.”

South Yorkshire Police were also called out.

A spokesperson for the police force confirmed the person’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

