St Ann’s Roundabout: Tragedy as death in Rotherham underpass is confirmed
Medics tried to save the person, who has not yet been named, after being called out to the underpass, located between Nottingham Street and St Ann’s Roundabout, near to Drummond Street in Rotherham town centre, last night (Tuesday, January 15, 2025).
A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance resources attended a medical incident on Drummond Street in Rotherham yesterday evening around 5.15pm (Tuesday, January 14, 2025).
“Sadly, the person passed away at the scene.”
South Yorkshire Police were also called out.
A spokesperson for the police force confirmed the person’s death is not being treated as suspicious.
