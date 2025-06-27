Police have seized cannabis plants worth in excess of £10million and arrested 16 people, as part of an operation “designed to disrupt the production and supply of drugs to local communities.”

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has led to South Yorkshire Police carrying out a total of 25 raids in the Rotherham area.

The raids have seen a total of 6,781 plants being recovered, and a further 3,953 plants have been found as part of additional police activity in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The raids have seen a total of 6,781 plants being recovered, and a further 3,953 plants have been found as part of additional police activity in the town | SYP

This means a total of 10,734 cannabis plants through the activity. Typically, each cannabis plant is valued at £1,000, making the grow worth an estimated £10,734,000.

In addition, a drugs farm worth more than £1 million was found by neighbourhood officers in a former snooker hall in the Ferham area of Rotherham.

One of the cannabis farms uncovered by officers in Rotherham | SYP

Inspector John Crapper, of the Rotherham Central team, said: "We've achieved some fantastic results relating to cannabis setups in Rotherham so far this year as we continue to build on the work we carried out over the previous 12 months.

"In 2024, we seized close to 18,000 cannabis plants, with an estimated street value of £17.8 million, from illegal drug farms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Contrary to what some people think, cannabis is not a harmless drug.

“Its cultivation is linked to organised crime and is directly responsible for the exploitation of vulnerable people. It's important people are aware of the connection between illegal drugs and violent crime in Rotherham - and across the county.

"Activity as part of Operation Grow is the result of daily intelligence gathering and, with your help, we'll continue to tackle cannabis farms."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launched in 2021, Op Grow is the district’s dedicated approach to target and disrupt the production and supply of drugs to local communities, with the profits often used for funding organised crime.

A cannabis farm in Rotherham found as part of Operation Grow | SYP

Signs a property is being used for growing cannabis

According to police, signs that a property is being used for growing cannabis include:

Blacked out windows

A strong and sickly smell

Excessive condensation on windows

A blocked letterbox

Visitors at unusual hours who only stay for a short time

Signs of the property not being lived in such as bins not being put out and the garden not being maintained

If you suspect crime is ongoing in your area, you can report it to police online or by calling 101.

Read More Rotherham: More than one MILLION pounds worth of drugs seized in raid on former snooker hall

Remember to always call 999 in an emergency.

If you do not feel comfortable speaking to police directly, you can also report information completely anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

It is a fully confidential service and no-one will know you have contacted them.