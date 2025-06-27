Cannabis plants worth estimated £10MILLION seized & 16 arrested in Rotherham police sting
It has led to South Yorkshire Police carrying out a total of 25 raids in the Rotherham area.
The raids have seen a total of 6,781 plants being recovered, and a further 3,953 plants have been found as part of additional police activity in the town.
This means a total of 10,734 cannabis plants through the activity. Typically, each cannabis plant is valued at £1,000, making the grow worth an estimated £10,734,000.
In addition, a drugs farm worth more than £1 million was found by neighbourhood officers in a former snooker hall in the Ferham area of Rotherham.
Inspector John Crapper, of the Rotherham Central team, said: "We've achieved some fantastic results relating to cannabis setups in Rotherham so far this year as we continue to build on the work we carried out over the previous 12 months.
"In 2024, we seized close to 18,000 cannabis plants, with an estimated street value of £17.8 million, from illegal drug farms.
"Contrary to what some people think, cannabis is not a harmless drug.
“Its cultivation is linked to organised crime and is directly responsible for the exploitation of vulnerable people. It's important people are aware of the connection between illegal drugs and violent crime in Rotherham - and across the county.
"Activity as part of Operation Grow is the result of daily intelligence gathering and, with your help, we'll continue to tackle cannabis farms."
Launched in 2021, Op Grow is the district’s dedicated approach to target and disrupt the production and supply of drugs to local communities, with the profits often used for funding organised crime.
Signs a property is being used for growing cannabis
According to police, signs that a property is being used for growing cannabis include:
- Blacked out windows
- A strong and sickly smell
- Excessive condensation on windows
- A blocked letterbox
- Visitors at unusual hours who only stay for a short time
- Signs of the property not being lived in such as bins not being put out and the garden not being maintained
If you suspect crime is ongoing in your area, you can report it to police online or by calling 101.
Remember to always call 999 in an emergency.
If you do not feel comfortable speaking to police directly, you can also report information completely anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
It is a fully confidential service and no-one will know you have contacted them.