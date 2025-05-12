A sophisticated million pound drug farm has been uncovered in a former Rotherham snooker hall.

Hidden with the former snooker hall The Club - which is located next to Ferham Park and closed down in 2016 - officers from Rotherham Central Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) found a sophisticated drug farm after executing a Section 23 misuse of drugs warrant.

The warrant was secured following reports from power companies that residents near to the building were experiencing frequent power cuts - a common sign that a property is dangerously and illegally bypassing electricity.

Those responsible hoped to avoid police action by barricading all entrances with tables, radiators and other furniture, as well as bolting the doors shut and creating several fake walls within the building.

However, with assistance from the Operational Support Unit, the team gained access leading to the discovery of over 1,400 cannabis plants.

It is estimated the plants are worth approximately £1.4 million - they are in the process of being seized and will be destroyed.

Rotherham Central NPT Inspector John Crapper said: "Cannabis is not a harmless drug – it is linked to organised crime and results in the exploitation of vulnerable people.

“This large-scale cultivation contained over £1 million worth of drugs which would have likely funded organised criminality. It is important people are aware of the connection between illegal drugs and violent crime.

"This warrant is part of Operation Grow which is our ongoing work to tackle cannabis farms in Rotherham. We will carry on gathering intelligence and working with partners to tackle this issue."

