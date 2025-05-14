Three men have been arrested after a £1million cannabis farm was uncovered on a residential street.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drug den was discovered after suspicons were raised about electricity usage at a property on Gerard Road, Wellgate.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson explained: “On May 9, we were contacted by Northern Powergrid who, following reports of suspicious electrical activity, had entered a property on Gerard Road in Wellgate, Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farm was located at a property on Gerard Road in the Wellgate area of Rotherham last week | Google/Adobe

“Inside the property, engineers found what was believed to be a cannabis farm, as well as evidence that the property occupants were dangerously and illegally bypassing electricity.

“Officers responded and discovered a cannabis cultivation containing approximately 1,000 plants spread across 10 rooms.”

Read More Nigel Stevens: Missing man found dead in Rotherham river named by police as investigations continue

Typically, each cannabis plant is valued at around £1,000, making the grow worth up to £1million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Cannabis farm worth £53,000 discovered after reported burglary in Goldthorpe

The South Yorkshire Police spokesperson added: “Later that day, response officers sighted a suspicious vehicle reportedly circling the area nearby and requested it to stop.

“The vehicle had allegedly been stolen from London and inside the car, officers found a key to the property containing the cannabis cultivation.

Read More Lester Ramsey: Sheffield thug left man needing 200 stitches after slashing him across face in bar

“A quantity of money and equipment consistent with cannabis production was also reportedly found within the vehicle.”

Two 34-year-old men and a 33-year-old man were subsequently arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and theft of a motor vehicle.

All three have been bailed pending further enquiries.