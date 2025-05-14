Gerard Road: £1million cannabis farm uncovered on residential Rotherham street
The drug den was discovered after suspicons were raised about electricity usage at a property on Gerard Road, Wellgate.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson explained: “On May 9, we were contacted by Northern Powergrid who, following reports of suspicious electrical activity, had entered a property on Gerard Road in Wellgate, Rotherham.
“Inside the property, engineers found what was believed to be a cannabis farm, as well as evidence that the property occupants were dangerously and illegally bypassing electricity.
“Officers responded and discovered a cannabis cultivation containing approximately 1,000 plants spread across 10 rooms.”
The South Yorkshire Police spokesperson added: “Later that day, response officers sighted a suspicious vehicle reportedly circling the area nearby and requested it to stop.
“The vehicle had allegedly been stolen from London and inside the car, officers found a key to the property containing the cannabis cultivation.
“A quantity of money and equipment consistent with cannabis production was also reportedly found within the vehicle.”
Two 34-year-old men and a 33-year-old man were subsequently arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and theft of a motor vehicle.
All three have been bailed pending further enquiries.