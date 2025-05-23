Police seized around £60,000 worth of cannabis in a raid in Sheffield.

Officers from the Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team busted a drug den on Richmond Hall Road, Richmond, yesterday (May 22).

Upon entry to the property on the residential street, they discovered a complex cannabis set-up with 60 plants across a number of rooms.

It is estimated that each plant costs around £1,000, valuing the set-up at close to £60,000.

Police have seized 60 cannabis plants after a raid on a residential address. | SYP

A spokesperson said: “Neighbourhood officers have executed a warrant in the Richmond area under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“60 plants were found within a number of rooms at the residential address and electricity had been bypassed to the property.

“Enquiries relating to the occupants are ongoing.”

