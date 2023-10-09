Arsonists are thought to have caused a fire at a historic Victorian building near Campo Lane, Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters believe a blaze that caused damage to a historic Victorian building in Sheffield city centre on Friday night was arson.

Emergency services were called out the building, which dates back to 1855, after receiving a call on Friday night, after flames had been spotted at the property, on the corner of Campo Lane and North Church Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Several fire crews (Central, Rivelin, Parkway and Birley) were called out to a premise fire at 10.50pm on North Church Street, Sheffield."

Firefighters dealt with a blaze on Campo Lane in Sheffield city centre

"The fire had spread into the roof space and is believed to have been started deliberately. The crews left the scene at 2:10am."

They said four pumps and one aerial ladder platform had been sent to the scene. The fire was in the roof of the building and firefighters used one main jet externally and two hose reels to extinguish this fire. There were no reported injuries, they added.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police to request more information.