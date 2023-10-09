Campo Lane fire Sheffield: Arsonists thought to have caused major fire at historic Victorian office building
Arsonists are thought to have caused a fire at a historic Victorian building near Campo Lane, Sheffield
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters believe a blaze that caused damage to a historic Victorian building in Sheffield city centre on Friday night was arson.
Emergency services were called out the building, which dates back to 1855, after receiving a call on Friday night, after flames had been spotted at the property, on the corner of Campo Lane and North Church Street.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Several fire crews (Central, Rivelin, Parkway and Birley) were called out to a premise fire at 10.50pm on North Church Street, Sheffield."
"The fire had spread into the roof space and is believed to have been started deliberately. The crews left the scene at 2:10am."
They said four pumps and one aerial ladder platform had been sent to the scene. The fire was in the roof of the building and firefighters used one main jet externally and two hose reels to extinguish this fire. There were no reported injuries, they added.
The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police to request more information.
The building, which displays the year 1855 above its doorway, has been used as offices in recent years, with former tenants including the law firm GWB Harthills.