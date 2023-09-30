In total, over the last three years, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended 4,478 suspected incidents of arson across Sheffield.

The Sheffield streets where firefighters have been called to the most arson attacks can be revealed, with 90 incidents on one road alone.

The Star asked South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to name the 15 streets where the most cases of fires being started deliberately had been recorded in the three years from July 2020 to the end of June 2023.

Top of the list was Skye Edge Avenue, beside Skye Edge Playing Fields, in Manor, where 90 incidents were recorded over that time, according to the response to our Freedom of Information request - more than one every fortnight. The Star has reported on a number of incidents in that area in recent months and years.

Some of the roads are very long ones, like City Road, Gleadless Road and Penistone Road. Many of the smaller roads are located beside large open spaces, such as St Joseph's Road, beside Handsworth Recreation Ground, and Crowder Road, next to Longley Park.

Of those, nearly 1,100 involved 'loose refuse', 519 were in wheelie bins and 438 were car fires. There were 14 arson attacks on playgrounds within the city recorded, 11 at pubs or bars and six at churches or chapels.

