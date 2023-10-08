News you can trust since 1887
Campo Lane fire: Major fire above shops and flats in Sheffield city centre tackled by four fire engines

The buildings at the corner of Campo Lane and North Church Street are a mix of shops, offices and flats.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 8th Oct 2023, 11:02 BST

A major fire broke out above a block of shops and flats in Sheffield city centre last night.

Photos show how five fire engines were needed to fight the blaze at the corner of Campo Lane and North Church Street starting at around 10pm.

The buildings at the junction are a mix of offices, flats and a number of shops, including a juice bar and a barbers. It is unclear at this time which buildings have been affected directly or if anyone was injured in the incident.

A resident nearby told The Star how they feared the blaze spreading to their homes, and how they had to shut their windows to keep smopke out.

The street was shut well into the early hours of October 8 while officers dealt with the blaze.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue has been contacted for a comment.

The buildings at the junction on North Church Street and Campo Lane are a mix of shops, offices and flats.

The buildings at the junction on North Church Street and Campo Lane are a mix of shops, offices and flats.

The buildings at the junction on North Church Street and Campo Lane are a mix of shops, offices and flats.

The buildings at the junction on North Church Street and Campo Lane are a mix of shops, offices and flats.

Five fire appliances were called to the building at the junction of Campo Lane and North Church Street where a severe fire had broken out in a mixed-use building.

Five fire appliances were called to the building at the junction of Campo Lane and North Church Street where a severe fire had broken out in a mixed-use building.

Residents in the area told The Star how they feared the blaze spreading to other buildings, and that they had to close their windows to keep smoke out their homes.

Residents in the area told The Star how they feared the blaze spreading to other buildings, and that they had to close their windows to keep smoke out their homes.

