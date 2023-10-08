Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters spent hours tackling a blaze which broke out in Sheffield city centre last night.

Firefighters dealt with a blaze on Campo Lane in Sheffield city centre

Eyewitnesses said there were around half a dozen fire appliances on Campo Lane as crews tackled the blaze.

The fire appeared to have engulfed the first floor of a building, with flames clearly visible from the street below.

No details have yet been provided on whether there were any casualties, the extent of the damage or what caused the blaze.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue issued a statement last night on X, formerly Twitter, advising local residents to keep doors and windows closed until the smoke cleared.

They said the fire was on Campo Lane/ North Church Street.