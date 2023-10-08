Campo Lane fire Sheffield: Firefighters battle blaze in Sheffield city centre
There were dramatic scenes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters spent hours tackling a blaze which broke out in Sheffield city centre last night.
Eyewitnesses said there were around half a dozen fire appliances on Campo Lane as crews tackled the blaze.
The fire appeared to have engulfed the first floor of a building, with flames clearly visible from the street below.
No details have yet been provided on whether there were any casualties, the extent of the damage or what caused the blaze.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue issued a statement last night on X, formerly Twitter, advising local residents to keep doors and windows closed until the smoke cleared.
They said the fire was on Campo Lane/ North Church Street.
Campo Lane was clsoed while the firefighting operation was underway.