Operation Stovewood: Man charged with five counts of raping a child in historic Rotherham sex abuse probe
Investigated by the National Crime Agency (NCA) under Operation Stovewood, the offences are alleged to have taken place in the Rotherham area between 2007 and 2008, when the victim was around 15-years-old.
36-year-old Mohammed Zafran Ramzan, now of Barnsley but living in Rotherham at the time of the offences, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Friday, August 1, 2025).
He was granted conditional bail until his next court appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on August 29, 2025.
Operation Stovewood is the single largest investigation into non-familial child sexual exploitation and abuse ever undertaken.
NCA officers are looking at offences that took place in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, between 1997 and 2013.