Over the past year 145 investigations into assaults involving knives in South Yorkshire resulted in no suspect being identified, the latest data has revealed.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Home Office has released the latest data collections for offences involving knives, sharp instruments and firearms.

Data is broken down into different categories, with crimes involving knives and sharp instrument offences including assault, attempted murder and rape listed, however, it not include data on murder investigations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firearms identified as ‘lethal’ - involving more powerful weapons such as shotguns, rifles or converted imitation firearms - and ‘non-lethal’, referencing things like soft air weapons or blank firers, are also listed.

The latest data from the Home Office has revealed information on South Yorkshire Police’s response to crimes involving weapons. | Google Maps

The Home Office’s statistics revealed that between April 2024 and March 2025 there were 88 charges or summons issued in cases of assault with injury/attempt to cause serious harm involving knives and sharp instrument.

The figures surrounding investigations into offences involving the use of knives and sharp instruments also show:

145 cases of assault with injury/attempt to cause serious harm involving a bladed article where investigations resulted in no suspects being identified.

In 194 cases where a suspect was identified, the victim did not support further action being taken.

Two cases of assault resulted in someone receiving diversionary, educational or intervention activity.

Two cases where prosecution was prevented because the suspect was suspect too ill.

Two cases where prosecution was prevented because the suspect was under age.

Attempted murder data involving a knife or sharp instrument within the same period reveals that nine cases resulted in a summons or charge, with only one yet to receive an outcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly, 13 cases of incidents involving a lethal firearm have resulted in charges or summons.

Data on firearm crime also reveals:

One case involving a lethal firearm where prosecution was prevented because the offender died.

One case involving a lethal firearm where police decided that further investigations were not in the public interest.

31 investigations into lethal firearms resulted in no suspects being identified.

Six cases involving a non-lethal firearm resulted in someone being charged or summoned

One case involving a non-lethal firearm prosecution was prevented as the suspect was under age.

A representative from South Yorkshire Police said the force is dedicated to removing weapons from the streets.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Blakemore, the force lead for armed criminality, said: “Knife and firearm crime remains a serious concern for South Yorkshire, and we know only too well the pain these offences can cause in our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Knife crime is of particular concern among young people, and our neighbourhood policing teams continue to work with schools to engage with students about the dangers of carrying a knife. This includes the delivery of our Knives Take Lives campaign, which was launched in February, and offers support to those who feel like they need to carry a knife for their own protection.

“In May, during a dedicated week of action to tackle knife crime, 182 knives were recovered across the force area. This is just one example of the proactive work our officers carry out to remove these deadly weapons from the streets.

“We will thoroughly investigate all reports of knife and firearm crime which are made to us. If you suspect someone may be carrying a knife or firearm illegally, please get in touch online or by calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.

“We remain dedicated to tackling armed criminality in all its forms and keeping our county a safe place to live, work and visit for everyone."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a report published last week, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services told South Yorkshire Police it must improve how it investigates crime, with concerns raised that the funding the force receives in areas such as solving crimes is failing to ‘bring about a good service for the public’.

The recommendation has been made as part of an inspection from the police inspectorate, in which South Yorkshire Police was graded on its performance across nine different areas of policing.

The inspectorate found the force was ‘good’ in one area, ‘adequate’ in five areas and ‘requires improvement’ in two areas.

One of the areas judged as requiring improvement is investigating crime, ‘particularly as a low number of crimes are solved following investigation’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report stated: “It needs to work to understand the reasons for this and to achieve better outcomes for victims . This includes making sure it remains victim focused throughout its investigations and that they are regularly updated.”

South Yorkshire Police was graded as being ‘good’ at crime prevention and Inspectors also found the force makes good use of stop and search.