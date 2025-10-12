A ‘pest’ who sexually assaulted a teenage girl has been jailed.

Garon Nunn was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court this week after being found guilty of two counts of sexual assault and one count of engaging in sexual activity in front of someone under the age of 18 after a trial in August.

Prosecutors told the court how in 2022, the 43-year-old of Lopham Street, Burngreave, Sheffield, groped a teenager without consent and performed a lewd act in front of her.

At the sentencing hearing, Nunn’s victim bravely appeared and had a statement read out by the prosecuting barrister on her behalf outlining how the experience had impacted her life.

A man who sexually assaulted a teenager has been jailed. | SYP

She explained how since the event she had felt ‘constant anxiety’ and lives in constant fear that her attacker ‘may simply appear’ whenever she is in Sheffield.

“I no longer feel as free and happy as I used to,” the statement continued.

The prosecutor revealed Nunn has previous convictions on his criminal record for false imprisonment and sexual assault.

“The record speaks for itself,” the prosecutor added.

“He had become a pest.”

During mitigation, the defendant's barrister referred to trauma Nunn experienced during his younger years and claimed he was seeking help for it, though he recognised he was likely going to face a custodial sentence.

Judge Richard Paige outlined how Nunn’s actions had a ‘profound, lasting effect’ on the victim’s life and detailed his previous conviction.

“You are, in short, a dangerous man,” he added.

Nunn was sentenced to four years, with an additional two years on licence.

He was also handed a 15-year sexual prevention order prohibiting from having unsupervised contact with any female under the age of 18 and restrictions when using devices that can access the internet.

A restraining order was also put in place for 15 years.