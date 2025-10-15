XL Bully Ghost: Shrine set up for pet dog shot after escaping into street, as police issue statement
Ten months on since the fatal shooting and the shrine to the pet dog, named Ghost, remains in place, is well maintained and has fresh flowers there this week.
On Monday, Sheffield magistrates found the owner of the dog - Sophie Zaherali, aged 31, of Dykes Hall Road, Wisewood - guilty of owning a dog dangerously out of control after Ghost escaped from the family home and caused fear in the community.
She had denied the offence.
But she did plead guilty to sending malicious communications in the form of social media messages relating to the police officer who shot her pet dog dead.
She will be sentenced in December.
Tributes to Ghost, who had escaped without a muzzle or lead as Sophie was dealing with a medical emergency, have accumulated at the side of the road near to where he died.
Several photographs now adorn a tree, with flowers in his memory laying the foot of its trunk.
South Yorkshire Police have now issued a statement following the court case.
The force said the decision to shoot a dog is one never taken lightly by officers.
SYP said officers are highly trained and carry out risk assessments and observations of the tactics available to them and the situation they are in.
“Our aim will always be to safely contain any animal, but the safety of the community and officers is always our priority” the force added.
Firearms Inspector Steve Usher said: “Dogs are the responsibility of their owners, and they are the ones who will be held responsible for their animal’s actions.
“Sadly, in South Yorkshire, our officers have witnessed and attempted to save the lives of people mauled by their own animals. Everyone’s safety will always be our priority.”