XL Bully Ghost: Shrine set up for pet dog shot after escaping into street, as police issue statement

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 15th Oct 2025, 10:52 BST
Pictures show a shrine to an XL Bully who was shot dead by police in a Sheffield street.

Ten months on since the fatal shooting and the shrine to the pet dog, named Ghost, remains in place, is well maintained and has fresh flowers there this week.

Most Popular

On Monday, Sheffield magistrates found the owner of the dog - Sophie Zaherali, aged 31, of Dykes Hall Road, Wisewood - guilty of owning a dog dangerously out of control after Ghost escaped from the family home and caused fear in the community.

This is the shrine near Dyke Hall Road, Hillsborough, which has appeared since XL Bully Ghost was shot in December 2024. Photo: Dean Atkins, S70 Mediaplaceholder image
This is the shrine near Dyke Hall Road, Hillsborough, which has appeared since XL Bully Ghost was shot in December 2024. Photo: Dean Atkins, S70 Media | National World

She had denied the offence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But she did plead guilty to sending malicious communications in the form of social media messages relating to the police officer who shot her pet dog dead.

She will be sentenced in December.

Tributes to Ghost, who had escaped without a muzzle or lead as Sophie was dealing with a medical emergency, have accumulated at the side of the road near to where he died.

Several photographs now adorn a tree, with flowers in his memory laying the foot of its trunk.

Ghost's picture at the shrine in his memory. Photo: Dean Atkins, S70 Mediaplaceholder image
Ghost's picture at the shrine in his memory. Photo: Dean Atkins, S70 Media | Dean Atkins

Keep your finger on the pulse with our daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police have now issued a statement following the court case.

The force said the decision to shoot a dog is one never taken lightly by officers.

SYP said officers are highly trained and carry out risk assessments and observations of the tactics available to them and the situation they are in.

Sign up to our WhatsApp Channel for the latest across Sheffield

“Our aim will always be to safely contain any animal, but the safety of the community and officers is always our priority” the force added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Firearms Inspector Steve Usher said: “Dogs are the responsibility of their owners, and they are the ones who will be held responsible for their animal’s actions.

“Sadly, in South Yorkshire, our officers have witnessed and attempted to save the lives of people mauled by their own animals. Everyone’s safety will always be our priority.”

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceSheffieldAnimals
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice