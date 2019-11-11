Investigation continues into murder of man in South Yorkshire

Denman Street, Eastwood

Emergency services were called to the street at 9.30pm yesterday following reports that a man had been found seriously injured.

The 26-year-old, who has not yet been formally identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people, a 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Rotherham Superintendent Steve Chapman said: “I would like to offer reassurance to the community, and urge anyone with information that could help our enquiries to come forward.

“Neighbourhood teams are increasing patrols in the area and carrying out door-to-door enquiries. Please do speak to us if you have any questions, concerns or would like to report information.”

Any information can be reported via 101 quoting incident number 800 of November 10.