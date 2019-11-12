Earl Marshal Road, Sheffield

Investigations are under way into both incidents on Earl Marshal Road, Fir Vale, with detectives treating the attacks as linked.

South Yorkshire Police were alerted to the stabbing at around 5.30pm on Friday after a 16-year-old boy attended A&E at the Northern General Hospital with a knife wound to his arm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had been found injured in Earl Marshal Road and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Five and a half hours later, it was reported to South Yorkshire Police that a car had been shot at in the same street.

Nobody was injured in the attack.

No arrests have yet been made over the incident.