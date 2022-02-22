The operator Stagecoach revealed they had to terminate the service, stopping at Kendray Medical Centre, Thornton Road, as a result of the incident this evening (Tuesday).

The firm said the number six service which left Barnsley Interchange at 6.25pm had terminated its return journey at Kendray medical centre. They added the 12 service which had been due to leave the interchange at 7.05pm had to be cancelled as a result.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Stagecoach bus was terminated at a medical centre due to a police inicident involving an act of aggression. PIcture shows one of Stagecoach's South Yorkshire vehicles

They later added on social media: “The service 12 due to leave Barnsley Interchange at 7.35pm will begin its journey at Chatworths Road. We have replaced the bus that was involved in an act of aggression whilst in service. Our driver is ok to continue and is driving a replacement bus.