South Yorkshire Police confirmed this morning that a man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the murder of Lamar Leroy Griffiths, and remains in police custody as investigations continue.

21-year-old Lamar was gunned down at the Diamond Hand Car Wash on Burngreave Road, Burngreave, on Tuesday, March 29.

A spokesperson for the force said the man arrested was driving a car wanted by officers because it is linked to the murder and was spotted on Sheffield Road in Barnsley at about 3.45pm yesterday (Friday, April 15).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lamar Leroy Griffiths was shot dead at a car wash in Burngreave, Sheffield. His killer remains at large

Officers and the NPAS helicopter followed the vehicle before stopping it in the car park of Aldi, close to the Birdwell Roundabout.

DCI Mick Hakin, leading the investigation, said: “Our detectives and officers have been keen to progress this investigation, and this has resulted in this arrest being made yesterday.

“We have been piecing together everything we have uncovered so far, but we are still keen for anyone who may know something – no matter how small they think that is – to get in contact with us so we can continue to determine what happened in the lead up to, and after, Lamar was killed.”

The scene in Burngreave following Lamar's death (Photo: Rahmah Ghazali)

Lamar was sat in a blue BMW when shots were fired at the car, while it was parked up at the car wash, at around 6.45pm, with bullets penetrating the windscreen.

He was taken to hospital but despite the efforts of medics could not be saved.

In a statement issued after his death, his heartbroken relatives said: “Though you have gone in the physical, you live on through everyone that has been blessed and privileged by your presence.

"You will be truly missed.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 774 of March 29. Dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage can be emailed into [email protected], quoting the incident number in the subject line.