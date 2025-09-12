Burngreave Sheffield: Boy, 16 arrested by armed cops after early hours police chase and discovery of drugs

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 12th Sep 2025, 08:46 BST
Armed cops arrested a 16-year-old boy after an early hours police chase in Sheffield and the discovery of drugs.

Just before 1am on Monday (September 8) firearms officers on patrol spotted a Volkswagen Golf on Brunswick Road, Burngreave.

South Yorkshire Police said the driver “immediately reacted to the police presence and failed to stop”.

Police pursued the car in the early hours of Monday. File picture shows a police car: Photo: David Kessen, National World
Police pursued the car in the early hours of Monday. File picture shows a police car: Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

A police chase through Burngreave then began, with the Volkswagen Golf driver exceeding speed limits and failing to stop at red lights and give way signs, according to SYP.

SYP said the fleeing car was eventually brought to a halt by officers using “tactical contact”.

When the driver jumped out and fled, a police dog was deployed and located the boy within 10 seconds.

Officers searched the suspect and found wraps of what are believed to be Class A and Class B drugs.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs, failing to stop and dangerous driving.

He was later bailed.

