Ferham Road Rotherham: Man charged with attempted murder after alleged shooting incident
South Yorkshire Police were sent out to Ferham Road, near Rotherham town centre, after reports of a gun being fired at 9.25pm on September 11, 2024
Emergency services attended including armed response officers and a 20-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening or changing injuries. He has since been discharged.
Today, officers announced they had charged a man, a year on from the incident.
A 31-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, threats to kill, assault by beating and assault a person occasioning them actual bodily harm.
He has been remanded into custody and was due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today