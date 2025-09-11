A man has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged shooting.

South Yorkshire Police were sent out to Ferham Road, near Rotherham town centre, after reports of a gun being fired at 9.25pm on September 11, 2024

Emergency services attended including armed response officers and a 20-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening or changing injuries. He has since been discharged.

Today, officers announced they had charged a man, a year on from the incident.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, threats to kill, assault by beating and assault a person occasioning them actual bodily harm.

He has been remanded into custody and was due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today