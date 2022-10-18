News you can trust since 1887
Burngreave Road Sheffield: Photos and video from scene of emergency cordon near Catherine Street

Star reporter, Jon Cooper, was in Burngreave today as a police cordon appeared to be in the process of being lifted after an earlier road closure.

By Harry Harrison and Jon Cooper
South Yorkshire Police announced the road closure at the junction of Burngreave Road, Catherine Street and Catherine Road at around 2.20pm. Police officers, fire crews and paramedics were in attendance. Whilst on the scene, the cordo n appeared to be in the process of being lifted and fire crews were spotted beginning to leave the scene. Though it has not yet been announced whether the road is open again.

