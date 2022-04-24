South Yorkshire Police said officers took action to apprehend the driver following complaints about off-road vehicles being driver ‘dangerously’ in Bowden Houstead Woods, between Darnall and Handworth.

Officers on off-road bikes were deployed to try to catch the culprits in action.

The drive of this buggy, who was involved in a pursuit involving police officers on off-road bikes, was found to be just 13 years old

The driver of a red motorised buggy spotted the officers and attempted to flee.

He drove along the Trans Pennine Trail and was said to have had ‘no regards for other pedestrians using the bridleway’.

The pursuit was brought to an end on the forecourt of Parkway Service Station, Prince of Wales Road, where officers discovered the age of the boy.

South Yorkshire Police said: “The little red buggy was involved in a pursuit from Bowden Houstead Woods in Sheffield.

“This was following live intel from the community about off-road vehicles driving dangerously in the woods.

“The driver of the buggy made to evade officers driving onto the Trans Pennine Trail, having no regards for other pedestrians using the bridleway.

“The driver was eventually boxed in on the forecourt of the petrol station on Prince of Wales Road to prevent any further danger to other members of the public and himself.

“No one was injured in the incident, except his pride. Unbelievably the driver was only 13 and showed no remorse for his actions. He also showed no respect for his parents, who tried to smooth matters over.