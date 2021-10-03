Police take to the air in battle with dangerous off road bikes in Sheffield park

Officers have turned to using drones and the South Yorkshire Police specialist off road bikes team to deal with the problems, working with them on Friday.

They released pictures to show how they can track offenders.

A spokesman for Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team said: “After receiving numerous reports from concerned members of the public about vehicles driving dangerously around Skye Edge fields and on fields adjacent to Harborough Avenue, the Manor and Arbourthorne team have utilised our own off road bikes and a drone to try and catch these culprits and deter any further incidents.

This was the view South Yorkshire Police had as they took action against dangerous vehicles on fields in Manor and Arbourthorne

“We will continue to utilise all resources available to us to deter this type of activity and we will continue to work with all partners to target harden the area so it can be used for its intended purpose.”

Targeting Skye Edge and fields near Harborough Avenue

On Friday, they were working with South Yorkshire Police’s operational support unit, who were keeping up the pressure on bike thieves and those involved in motorcycle related crime.

The day started off with spot checks of parked motorcycles in hot spot areas to check how well protected they were from theft.

The Operations Support unit said during their day of action, they followed up on several reports of thefts and attempted thefts of motorcycles over the past few days in Darnall. They spotted two motorcycles in the junction across from Halsall Avenue and Prince of Wales Road, arresting one of the riders..

The motorcycle was on false plates and when checked, it had been stolen in a burglary from Barnsley.

They also recovered a BMW from the bottom of Spotswood Road, which they described as appearing to have been in a collison.

A spokesman for the Operation Support time said: “The vehicle was causing issues on the junction, was insecure, had no insurance and was full of syringes.

“Please keep reporting everything you see. If it is an emegency ring 999. Alternatively ring 101 or use the online reporting service –