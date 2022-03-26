Police seize quad bikes and scooters in war on anti-social riders plaguing Sheffield
Police have raided a lock-up in Sheffield and seized six quad bikes and three scooters as they continue to crack down on anti-social riders.
Officers in the Walkley and Hillsborough area revealed how they acted on Thursday night after received intelligence linking the premises with nuisance off-road bikers they said had been ‘causing considerable distress in the area’.
“Using powers under the Police Reform Act 2002 we entered a lock-up using justifiable force a and seized six mud splattered quad bikes and three scooters,” they said.
“These vehicles are being closely scrutinised to establish whether or not they are stolen too. Any offences will be dealt with and we are linking in with our council colleagues regarding any environmental health issues with that lock-up.”
South Yorkshire Police earlier this year said illegal and nuisance off-road motorcycling and quad biking would ‘not be tolerated’.
Officers also warned of the dangers, saying several people had been seriously injured or killed using such vehicles during the last year.