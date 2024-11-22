Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two armed brothers who attacked a Sheffield man in his car with a machete and baseball bat following the end of a friendship have been jailed.

Shoiab Hussain, aged 29, and Kashif Hussain, 21, both of Priory Terrace, Sharrow, Sheffield, attacked their victim as he sat in his car “as a lookout” outside his family home on October 2, 2023.

Brian Outhwaite, prosecuting, told Sheffield Crown Court one of the defendants had previously been friends with the brother of the victim, but, after falling out, threats had been made.

Shoiab Hussain, 29, of Priory Terrace, Sheffield, took part in the 2023 attack armed with a baseball bat. | South Yorkshire Police

The victim was sat in the car with two other relatives, when they saw three individuals - including Shoiab Hussian and Kashif Hussain - approach the car.

Mr Outhwaite said Shoiab Hussain, wielding a baseball bat, smashed the windows of the car. His younger brother, Kashif Hussain, then began to swing a “large machete” at the victim through the driver’s side window, shouting at him to “get out of the car”.

The court heard how the victim tried to start the car to escape, but was doing so with just one hand as he held his other arm up to protect his face from the machete blows.

Kashif Hussain, 21, of Priory Terrace, Sheffield, stabbed the victim in the arm with a "large machete". | South Yorkshire Police

Kashif Hussain “stabbed the victim in the arm” in a “sustained attack” through the smashed window, the court heard.

Eventually, the victim managed to drive away. The windscreen was smashed and he could see blood running down his arm, but, in the immediate aftermath he stayed in the area as he was worried for his family, the court was told.

The victim sustained three stab wounds to the top of his right arm and was eventually treated at the Northern General Hospital.

Both Shoiab Hussain and Kashif Hussain did not provide any comment during police interview after their arrests, but both pleaded guilty to charges of wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon at an earlier court hearing.

Matthew Stewart, defending Kashif Hussain, said the defendant was “not trying to minimise his role and takes full responsibility” and he felt “genuine remorse”.

He told Recorder David Brooke KC that Kashif Hussain lived in his family home with his parents and two sisters and added “he now understands that his behaviour can have wide reaching implications” and had “started an open university degree”, which he intends to continue following his release.

Samreen Akhtar, defending Shoiab Hussain, noted her client, like his brother, had been in custody for 13 months since being remanded following his arrest - equivalent to a 27 month prison sentence.

She added that Shoiab Hussain was been deemed to be a “low risk of reoffending” and has “gainful employment”.

Passing sentence, Recorder David Brooke KC said the attack “must have been terrifying”.

He sentenced 29-year-old Shoiab Hussain to 21 months imprisonment for the attack, as well as nine months for possessing an offensive weapon, namely the baseball bat, to run concurrently.

For Kashif Hussain, the judge triggered nine months of a suspended prison sentence from an earlier, unrelated charge.

The 21-year-old was sentenced to 21 months for wounding with intent and 15 months, to run concurrently, for possessing the machete. Both sentences will be served after completing the nine months triggered from his suspended sentence.

The judge also imposed a restraining order, forbidding the brothers from contacting the victim or his family and ordered any weapons recovered by police to be destroyed.