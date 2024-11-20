Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former senior South Yorkshire Police officer has been suspended from her role with Cheshire Constabulary with immediate effect following an investigation into “historic matters”.

Una Kelly (formerly Jennings) was appointed as District Commander for Sheffield in August 2020, making her responsible for the policing of Sheffield. Before that she was the District Commander of Rotherham.

In 2021 she became Head of Crime for South Yorkshire Police.

Cheshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Una Kelly has been suspended from her role with immediate effect due to an investigation by the IOPC. Ms Kelly previously worked for South Yorkshire Police as the District Commander of Sheffield and then Head of Crime. | National World

Cheshire Constabulary, where Ms Kelly is now Assistant Chief Constable, has confirmed the high-ranking officer has been suspended.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Assistant Chief Constable Una Kelly was suspended from duty with immediate effect on Thursday 14 November 2024 by Cheshire Constabulary, following an ongoing independent investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IPOC).

“This investigation relates to historic matters and does not involve Cheshire Constabulary in any way.”

Born in County Armagh in Northern Ireland, Ms Kelly has been a police officer for more than 20 years, starting her career with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Una Kelly (formerly Jennings) was born in County Armagh and started her career with the Police Service of Northern Ireland. | South Yorkshire Police

During her time with South Yorkshire Police, she became one of a small number of officers nationally to hold the highest qualification possible for senior investigating officers who oversee serial, serious and complex homicides.

Ms Kelly publicly recognised officers for their achievements when working in South Yorkshire, often posting award presentations on Twitter (now X) to thank them for their efforts and for going above and beyond.

Cheshire Constabulary said it could not provide any more information regarding the IOPC investigation.