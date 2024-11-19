Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at a Sheffield clothes shop were left in fear, after a career criminal breached a court order banning him from the city centre to embark on a shoplifting spree and terrorise workers.

During the course of six days in October 2024, Steven Hopkinson stole hundreds of pounds worth of handbags from River Island, which is based on The Moor in Sheffield city centre, in five separate incidents.

37-year-old Hopkinson, who has an extensive criminal record of 58 previous offences from 26 court appearances, was made the subject of a criminal behaviour order banning him from Sheffield city centre just four months earlier in June 2024, prosecutor Aimilia Katsoulakis told Sheffield Crown Court.

Ms Katsoulakis detailed how Hopkinson went into the store during the afternoon on each occasion, and proceeded to place handbags inside his clothing on each of the occasions, before leaving without paying.

One member of staff was present during four out of the five incidents, and a hearing held on November 18, 2024 heard how Hopkinson, when challenged, told the staff member to ‘f*** off’ on two occasions.

On another occasion, Hopkinson got in the staff member’s face and let her know he would be walking out with the items he had concealed within his clothing, Ms Katsoulakis said.

During the course of the five visits, Hopkinson stole £806 of handbags and purses from the store, the court heard.

In a statement read to the court, the shop worker said she had worked in the retail industry for around eight years, and said the number of thefts from shops located in that area of Sheffield city centre had become increasingly ‘worse’.

She said that she believed Hopkinson had intentionally targeted the store due to most staff members being female.

The shop worker continued by saying she had felt scared by Hopkinson due to his ‘large build’ when compared with that of her and other staff members.

Hopkinson, of Occupation Lane, Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to five counts of shop theft, five counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order and one count of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour at an earlier hearing.

Defending, James Burley said Hopkinson is someone who has been plagued by a dependency on alcohol and drugs, which, he suggested, is part of an attempt to self-medicate as a response to the domestic abuse he witnessed as a child.

Mr Burley said Hopkinson had achieved a period of abstinence, and committed these offences after that came to an end.

In addition to struggles stemming from the misuse of drink and drugs, Mr Burley told the court that Hopkinson also has a number of mental health issues to contend with, including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and depression.

Mr Burley said Hopkinson has recently secured accommodation, and suggested he may lose that should he remain in custody for an extended period of time.

The judge, Recorder David Brooke KC, jailed Hopkinson for a year, and told him that he has been given several ‘chances’ to turn things around, after being dealt with through community orders and suspended sentences, but has chosen not to take them.

“This offending was pretty unpleasant, when I’m sure, in the sober light of day…you understand how upsetting it must have been for staff.”

“You know perfectly well that I’ve got no choice but to send you to custody today.”

“I accept there are things you are trying to do to change matters…but if you keep shoplifting you are going to get longer and longer sentences.”

In addition to Hopkinson’s custodial sentence, Recorder Brooke also amended his criminal behaviour order to add the stipulation that he must not conceal property within his clothing.

Recorder Brooke also granted a restraining order which prohibits Hopkinson from entering River Island in Sheffield city centre for a period of five years.