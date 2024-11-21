Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who subjected his partner to months of abuse during which he assaulted and repeatedly threatened to kill her has been jailed.

Reece Marshall, aged 34, attacked the woman so brutally on one occasion that he burst her kidney and broke her rib.

On another date he gave her a black eye after throwing a TV remote at her.

He would frequently threaten to kill the woman and her young child and would also control everything she did.

Reece Marshall, aged 34, of Herries Road, Sheffield, has been jailed for 15 months for subjecting his partner to months of physical and psychological abuse. | Derbyshire Police

The physical and psychological abuse he subjected her to only came to light when the woman called the police on November 16 2023, reporting that Marshall was at her house in Ripley threatening her with a hammer.

He was arrested and then charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and harassment causing fear of violence.

Marshall, of Herries Road, Sheffield, admitted the offences and appeared at Derby Crown Court for sentence on Friday, November 15, when he was jailed for 15 months.

He was also handed a restraining order banning him from having any contact with the woman for five years.

She lived in ‘constant fear’

Detective Constable Joseph Collard, who led the investigation, said: “Marshall’s behaviour towards his partner was simply horrific. He left her living in constant fear for both her life and that of her baby.

"She was controlled and subjected to brutal assaults on more than one occasion and I hope that following Marshall being jailed that she is now able to begin looking towards the future.”

Domestic abuse can affect both women and men and can occur in same sex relationships. It can be physical, emotional, sexual, or financial. It can be repeated, random or habitual, and is used to control a partner.”

DC Collard added: “We know that victims of domestic abuse can suffer in silence for years before they make contact with the police.

“However I’d encourage anyone who is suffering any form of domestic abuse to please come forward and talk to us. Our officers will listen without judgement and support you throughout as we work to bring the perpetrator to justice.”

If you're a victim of domestic abuse, or know someone who is, you can report your concerns via the police’s online contact form, by calling 101, or calling 999 in an emergency.