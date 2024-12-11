Brinsworth 'kidnapping': Police close investigation after finding 'no evidence' of crime

A police probe into the reported attempted kidnapping of a young boy in Rotherham has been closed.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed this morning that an investigation has been launched into the attempted kidnapping of a 12-year-old boy in Brinsworth.

It was reported that the boy had been approached by a man who got out of a car and tried to grab him near to the ESSO petrol station on Bawtry Road, Brinsworth.

It was claimed that a man in a silver Citreon C3 had tried to grab a 12-year-old boy as the youngster walked past the ESSO petrol station on Bawtry Road in Brinsworth, Sheffield, at 4.25pm on December 11, 2024placeholder image
The force said the incident had allegedly happened at around 4.25pm yesterday.

It had been claimed that an boy on an e-scooter was approached by the driver of a silver Citroen C3.

The man had allegedly tried to grab hold of the boy, but the youngster had managed to escape his clutches and fled the scene, it was reported.

The boy’s mother posted about the reported incident on social media, claiming the offender reportedly “jumped over the ESSO wall” to reach her son and that a second man was in the car.

But this afternoon, after police enquiries including a CCTV trawl, South Yorkshire Police issued an update on the investigation.

The force said: “Through enquiries, we found no evidence of a crime being committed. As a result of this our investigation into this incident has been closed.”

