The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the worst streets in the city for violence and sexual offences in October 2024.

They are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East, Sheffield Central and North West, Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Police forces across the country put violence and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.

The definition of sexual offences used by South Yorkshire Police says the offence category includes rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment; while the Crown Prosecution Service – which prosecutes criminal cases that have been investigated by the police and other investigative organisations – says violent crime covers a variety of offences – ranging from common assault to murder.

It also encompasses the use of weapons such as firearms, knives and corrosive substances like acid.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

1 . Violence and sexual offences The 15 worst-hit Sheffield streets for violence and sexual offences are pictured here | Adobe/Google Photo Sales

2 . On or near Smilter Lane, near to Northern General Hospital, Fir Vale: 16 reports of violence and sexual offences The highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in October 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Smilter Lane, near to Northern General Hospital, Fir Vale, with 16 | Google Photo Sales

3 . On or near Halifax Road, Parson Cross: 11 reports of violence and sexual offences The second-highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in October 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Halifax Road, Parson Cross, with 11 | Google Photo Sales

4 . On or near West Street, Sheffield city centre : 10 reports of violence and sexual offences The joint third-highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in October 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near West Street, Sheffield city centre, with 10 | Google Photo Sales