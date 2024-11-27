This is the moment a man manages to escape being bundled into a van during a botched kidnap attempt.

Dominic Croucher, Jamie Williams and Paul Morrell were caught on CCTV trying to manhandle their victim into a waiting white van.

This is the moment a gang of three tried to bundle a man in Luton into a white van in a plot to terrorize him into handing over money he had come into. It included setting fire to his shed and following him and his family. | Bedfordshire Police / SWNS

However, in the incident on September 3, 2024, the target was able to break free after a terrifying struggle and a member of the public came to his aid.

Williams, from Doncaster, tried to handcuff the man as he pulled him towards the van and the victim was also punched multiple times.

The group were made up of Dominic Croucher, 28, from Swansea, as well as Jamie Williams, 40, and Paul Morrel, 39, both from Doncaster. All three pleaded guilty to their part in the attack in Luton which also included setting fire to the victim's fence and shed, and sending threatening messages.

Dominic Croucher, Jamie Williams and Paul Morrell were sentenced to a total of 28 years between them for the terrifying and sustained campaign. | Bedfordshire Police / SWNS

They also admitted conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to blackmail, and in total were jailed for more than 28 years at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday, November 20.

The white van immediately left the scene after the botched kidnap attempt, but the handcuffs which they attempted to use were left behind and seized by officers.

DNA results linked the cuffs to both Williams and Morrell.

Using CCTV and ANPR, Bedfordshire Police officers were able to identify Croucher as the driver of the white van.

It was discovered that the number plates of the van were changed after the incident and were located - with a key for the handcuffs - at the home of Williams.

This is the moment the unnamed victim was able to break free from his kidnappers before they could bundle him into the van. | Bedfordshire Police / SWNS

Further enquiries showed a white Mercedes, rented by Morrell, had been in convoy with the van after the attempted kidnapping.

The vehicle was found to have travelled from Doncaster and had its number plates changed before arriving in Luton the day before.

On September 11, the victim received threatening messages via social media to intimidate him into giving them some money that he had come into.

Images were included which clearly showed the men had been watching both the victim and his family.

Later that same week, two people believed to be Williams and Morrell were seen at the victim’s home dousing the fence with an accelerant before setting it on fire.

Phone work showed all three were in contact with each other, with several significant conversations where they discuss a long journey, what to say if they were stopped by the police, as well as alluding to ‘life changing money’ they would get.

There were also images found which corresponded to the ones used in the threatening messages to the victim and a conversation where they claimed to have ‘blazed his gaff'.

Croucher and Williams were both arrested on September 15 and Morrell was arrested three days later on September 18.

When sentencing, Her Honour Judge Hunter KC declared all three dangerous offenders and called their actions organised criminal activity.

Detective Constable Daniel Matcham said: “This was an escalating series of events where the offenders attempted to kidnap the victim by using serious violence against him and, when that didn’t work, they continued their vendetta by threatening him and setting his fence and garden shed on fire.

“Their intimidating and wicked actions left the victim in fear of not only his life, but the lives of his family too.”

Croucher was sentenced to eight years and three months. Williams and Morrell were sentenced to 10 years and six months.