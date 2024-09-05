Brad Westerman: Barnsley thug told police he was 'proud' to take part in Rotherham riot after arrest
Brad Westerman, aged 24, of Washington Road in Goldthorpe, Barnsley, was part of a mob who launched missiles at officers bravely protecting the hotel, which was housing more than 200 asylum seekers at the time.
After his arrest, it is reported that Westerman, who threw a bin at officers, told police “I am proud of what I have done”.
He was shown CCTV footage of his despicable actions by officers to which he responded by saying he had done “nothing wrong”.
Despite his assertion, he pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Sheffield Magistrates Court on August 19, 2024.
Westerman was arrested after being identified by a member of the public following an South Yorkshire Police appeal.
Last Friday (August 30), Westerman was jailed for two years and eight months at Sheffield Crown Court and was given a 10-year Criminal Behaviour Order.
Many of the thugs convicted for their involvement in the hotel attack were charged with violent disorder, which carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment.
Hundreds of people descended on the Holiday Inn in Manvers, Rotherham, for a demonstration arranged following false claims around the murder of three girls at a dance class in Southport.
The demonstration turned violent and thugs, including Westerman, attacked the hotel. Some of those involved smashed windows and attempted to set fire to the building.
A number of those involved have already been convicted and jailed, though South Yorkshire Police are continuing to trace others who took part with one senior officer warning “if you were there, we are coming for you”.