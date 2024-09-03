Craden McKenzie: Thug from Barnsley chanted 'burn it down' during riot at Rotherham hotel
Craden McKenzie told officers he had gone to the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Manvers, Rotherham, for a ‘peaceful protest’.
But the 26-year-old, of Doncaster Road, in Darfield, Barnsley, was seen on footage entering the hotel through a smashed window before gesturing at police and joining in with the ‘vile’ chants.
South Yorkshire Police put out a wanted appeal for McKenzie over his part in the disorder which erupted in Rotherham on Sunday, August 4, leaving more than 60 of the force’s officers injured.
After handing himself in to police, he was charged with violent disorder.
McKenzie pleaded guilty to the offence at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday, Monday, September 2, and was today jailed for a total of three years.
South Yorkshire Police is appealing to people to help it bring to justice more of those involved in the disorder at Rotherham.
The force has published a gallery of people it still wishes to speak to and needs to identify.