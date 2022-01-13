Brad Hardy: Family 'absolutely devastated' at death after motorbike crash on Manvers Way
The family of a young man who died after following a crash last weekend said he was ‘popular and loved’.
Bradley Hardy, known as Brad, lost his life following a collision on Manvers Way, Wath upon Dearne, which happened at around 11.20pm on Sunday, January 9.
Brad was taken to hospital with serious injuries but could not be saved.
He was involved in a crash with a red Ford Fiesta at the junction of Cawood Drive.
The driver of the Fiesta, an 18 year old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and has since been released under investigation.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “His family have described Bradley as popular and loved by all his family and friends. They are absolutely devastated by his death and will greatly miss him. Bradley’s family are being supported by our specialist officers at this difficult time.”