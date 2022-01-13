Bradley Hardy, known as Brad, lost his life following a collision on Manvers Way, Wath upon Dearne, which happened at around 11.20pm on Sunday, January 9.

Brad was taken to hospital with serious injuries but could not be saved.

He was involved in a crash with a red Ford Fiesta at the junction of Cawood Drive.