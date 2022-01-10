South Yorkshire traffic: A633 Manvers Way, Rotherham, reopens after police closure
A road in South Yorkshire was closed this morning in both directions, with police urging drivers to avoid the area.
The A633 Manvers Way, in Wath upon Dearne, Rotherham, was closed between Station Road and The Nightingales.
Announcing the closure shortly after 4am today, Monday, January 10, South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit said: “Please avoid the area and find alternative routes.”
South Yorkshire Police said at around 8.30am that the road had reopened.
The Star has asked police for more information about the incident.