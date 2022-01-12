The incident happened at 11:20pm on Sunday, January 9 on Manvers Way in Wath Upon Dearne.

It occurred at the junction of Cawood Drive and involved a red coloured Ford Fiesta which turned onto Manvers Way from Cawood Drive, and a Honda motorbike being ridden along Manvers Way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A motorbike rider in his 20s has died after being involved in a crash on Manvers Way in Wath Upon Dearne near Sheffield, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed.

The motorcyclist – a man aged in his 20s – was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since died.

The driver of the Fiesta – an 18 year old man – was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and has been released under investigation.

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for any witnesses of the fatal collision to come forwards to help with the investigation.