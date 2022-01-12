Man in 20s dies after motorbike crash on Manvers Way in Wath Upon Dearne as teenager arrested for drug driving
A man in his 20s has died following a road traffic collision, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed.
The incident happened at 11:20pm on Sunday, January 9 on Manvers Way in Wath Upon Dearne.
It occurred at the junction of Cawood Drive and involved a red coloured Ford Fiesta which turned onto Manvers Way from Cawood Drive, and a Honda motorbike being ridden along Manvers Way.
Read More
The motorcyclist – a man aged in his 20s – was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since died.
The driver of the Fiesta – an 18 year old man – was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and has been released under investigation.
South Yorkshire Police is appealing for any witnesses of the fatal collision to come forwards to help with the investigation.
Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 0867 of Sunday, January 9.