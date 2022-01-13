Flowers left at scene of fatal motorcycle crash on Manvers Way as victim is named as Brad Hardy
Flowers and candles have been left at the scene a fatal crash in Wath Upon Dearne as the victim has been named locally as Brad Hardy.
South Yorkshire Police said a motorcyclist in his 20s died following a collision with a car on Manvers Way on Sunday, January 9.
The driver of a red Ford Fiesta – an 18-year-old man – was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and has been released under investigation.
Today, tributes have been left at the scene of the crash at the junction with Cawood Drive.
There were bouquets with notes for 'Brad'.
BACKGROUND: Man in 20s dies after motorbike crash on Manvers Way in Wath Upon Dearne as teenager arrested for drug driving
One note left for the young man recalled his 'infectious smile' and 'happy-go-lucky' attitude.
Two photos had been left including one of a group of friends wearing SWAT T-shirts with a caption that reads 'Squads out'.
One candle at the scene was still burning yesterday.
Cawood Drive is a narrow residential street that leads directly on to Manvers Way, a 40mph main road.
The incident happened at 11.20pm on Sunday.
A red Ford Fiesta turned onto Manvers Way from Cawood Drive and collided with a Honda motorbike being ridden along Manvers Way.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries but later died.
Brad’s friends and family gathered for a small memorial earlier this week and have turned to social media to pay their tributes.
Gayle Grives wrote on Facebook: “Beautiful seeing everyone gather for you tonight Brad Hardy you're loved by so many! Took far too soon!”
Friend, Amy Youel, explained how lovely a person Brad was.
She wrote: “One of the most down to earth realest people you could ever meet, thank you for the laughs n memories we got together. It was a pleasure meeting and getting to know what a genuine bloke you were. Pure n rare.”
Kellie Theaker, via Facebook, expressed her heartbreak.
She wrote: “You were truly one in a billion.”
South Yorkshire Police is appealing for any witnesses of the fatal collision to come forward to help with the investigation.
Anyone with dashcam footage is also urged to come forward.
Call 101 and quote incident number 867 of Sunday, January 9.