Boyfriend leaves girlfriend at scene of car crash and is arrested by South Yorkshire Police
A man who left his girlfriend at the scene of a crash and fled was arrested by South Yorkshire Police on suspicion of drink driving.
The 30-year-old from Wath, Rotherham, was involved in a collision at Hollygrove roundabout, Goldthorpe, Barnsley, and fled from the scene – leaving his partner behind.
He was tracked down by a police dog and arrested nearby.
South Yorkshire Police said: “You've got to love this guy, leaving his girlfriend in the crashed car, he legged it.
“Dog Handler Paul was quick on scene with PD Kai and set about tracking the driver, who thought he would out-fox the police by running through fields.
“Kai has one of the best tracking noses in the business so following across a field is a piece of cake for him. As Kai closed in on the driver, rather than take his chances with Kai, he forced his way through dense gorse and hawthorn shrubs, almost peeling himself on the thorns in the process.”