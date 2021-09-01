Boyfriend leaves girlfriend at scene of car crash and is arrested by South Yorkshire Police

The 30-year-old from Wath, Rotherham, was involved in a collision at Hollygrove roundabout, Goldthorpe, Barnsley, and fled from the scene – leaving his partner behind.

He was tracked down by a police dog and arrested nearby.

South Yorkshire Police said: “You've got to love this guy, leaving his girlfriend in the crashed car, he legged it.

A man fled from the scene of a collision and was later arrested by officers from South Yorkshire Police on suspicion of drink driving

“Dog Handler Paul was quick on scene with PD Kai and set about tracking the driver, who thought he would out-fox the police by running through fields.