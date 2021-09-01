Concern for missing Sheffield man as police search is mounted

A police search has been mounted for a man reported missing in Sheffield since yesterday.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 6:44 am

The 27-year-old, named only as Imran because of new protocols adopted by South Yorkshire Police, was last seen in the Firth Park Road area of the city at around 1pm yesterday.

He is Asian and is thought to have been wearing black trousers and smart shoes, with a black Adidas T-shirt and a bright red puffer coat.

Anyone who has seen Imran or knows where he is should call 101.

Imran was reported missing yesterday

